Kerala: Indian Army rescues trekker stuck on a hill for over 40 hours
Cherattil Babu was trapped in a niche on the Kurumbachi hill since Monday.
The Indian Army on Wednesday rescued a trekker who was trapped on a hill in Malampuzha village of Kerala’s Palakkad district, The Indian Express reported.
Cherattil Babu, 23, was trapped in a niche on the Kurumbachi hill for over 40 hours without food and water.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that efforts were in full swing to rescue Babu. Two units of the Army were called for assistance. The government had also sought help from the Air Force.
On February 7, Babu had trekked up the mountain with two of his friends. However, the other two abandoned the effort halfway, while Babu continued to climb, according to NDTV.
The 23-year-old then slipped and got stuck inside a small cavity on the side of the hill. He had also injured his leg in the process.
His friends, who attempted to rescue him initially, had then reached out to authorities following which efforts began to rescue him.
Several unsuccessful attempts, including one by a Coast Guard helicopter, were made to rescue Babu.