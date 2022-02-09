The Karnataka Police on Wednesday banned gatherings, agitations or any other forms of protest within 200 meters of educational institutions, reported ANI. The order will remain in effect for two weeks.

The decision came amid the controversy about some colleges in the state stopping woman from attending class because they were dressed in hijab. Over the past few days, Hindu students at several places in Karnataka have protested against women wearing hijabs to college.

Students at the Government Women’s Pre-University College in Udupi district have been protesting for nearly a month after the college did not allow them to attend classes while wearing hijabs. In retaliation, several saffron-clad people have started protesting against wearing hijab.

In Wednesday’s order, the police said that the decision has been taken in view of protests that have led to violence and disturbance of public peace and order.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government had announced that all high schools and colleges in the state will remain shut for three days between February 9 and February 11. This was after videos from at some colleges showed groups of men wearing saffron scarves protesting against women wearing hijabs.