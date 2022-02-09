The Union government on Wednesday said that the geographical influence of Maoists contracted to 46 districts in 2021, a decline from 96 districts in 2010.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai made the statement while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha about the incidents of Left-wing extremism in the country.

The minister said that incidents related to Left-wing extremism had reduced by 77% from 2009.

Rai said the Maoist’s geographical influence had reduced because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s policy to end Left-wing extremism, according to PTI.

The minister also alleged that the Maoist ideology in India was influenced by global organisations. “When we probe them, international bodies raise the issue and come forward to help them,” Rai said. “Raising slogans against India and Indian heroes can never be part of Indian ideology.”

Meanwhile, Rai also said that the number of civilian and Army personnel deaths had come down from the all-time high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021 – a reduction of 85%.