The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday projected the Gross Domestic Product growth at 7.8% for financial year 2022-’23, reported PTI.

The central bank also kept the repo rate unchanged at 4% and the reverse repo rate at 3.35%, reported PTI. This is the tenth consecutive time that the central bank has maintained the status quo.

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends to its clients generally against government securities. The reverse repo rate, on the other hand, allows banks to deposit funds with the central bank and earn interest on it.

Address by Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India

https://t.co/TRMiREjWn4 — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) February 10, 2022

In a press briefing, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that India was charting a different course of recovery from rest of the world, reported ANI.

“India [is] poised to grow at fastest pace year-on-year among major economies as per projections by IMF [International Monetary Fund],” Das added. “This recovery is supported by large scale vaccination and sustained fiscal and monetary support.”