Wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known by his stage name “The Great Khali”, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Thursday.

Rana has served as the assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, according to ANI. His induction into the party comes 10 days before the Punjab Assembly polls.

Rana said he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party as he liked its national policy. “I feel that [Narendra] Modi’s work for nation makes him the right prime minister,” Rana told ANI. “I felt why not be a part of his governance for the nation’s development,” said Rana.

Rana has been a professional wrestler since 2006 with the WWE. He won the World Heavyweight Champion in 2007. He has also starred in several Hollywood films and the reality show, Big Boss in India.

“With The Great Khali joining us, it will be a source of inspiration to youth as well as other people of the country,” said Union Minister and senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh, according to India Today.