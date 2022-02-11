A policeman was killed and three others were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, reported Greater Kashmir.

Suspected militants attacked a team of the police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel near Nishat Park in the afternoon. The killed pers has been identified as Zubair Ahmad.

Head Constables Mohammed Shafi and Rayees Ahmad sustained splinter injuries in their legs, and Mohammed Yasir was wounded in the knee. They have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

No information was available immediately about the identity of the injured Central Reserve Police Force policeman.

The area was cordoned off following the gunfight.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed several gunfights between members of the armed forces and suspected militants over the last 10 days.

On February 5, security forces had killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in a gunfight in Srinagar. One of the slain militants had been involved in the killing of head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie on January 29. Ganie was shot near his home in the Hasanpora Tabala area and died by the time he was brought to the hospital.

On January 30, five suspected militants were killed in two separate gunfights with security forces. Those killed were allegedly members of terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, according to the police.