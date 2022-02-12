West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday prorogued the state Assembly. Prorogation is discontinuing a session of Parliament or a legislative Assembly without dissolving it.

Following initial reports that he had issued the order without consulting the ruling Trinamool Congress leadership, Dhankar clarified on Twitter that he had acted on the recommendation of the West Bengal government.

The governor said he was exercising his powers under Article 174 of the Constitution, pertaining to the prorogation and dissolution of sessions of the state legislatures.

“I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, governor of the state of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from February 12, 2022,” read the order issued by him.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the governor did not take the decision on his own, reported PTI. “He has prorogued the Assembly following the recommendation of the Cabinet,” he added. “There is no confusion in it.”

The development comes ahead of the Budget session of the state Assembly. The Trinamool Congress was contemplating bringing a motion against Dhankar for his alleged interference in the functioning of the state government, reported The Indian Express.

On Friday, Trinamool Congress member in the Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, had submitted a Substantive Motion urging President Ram Nath Kovind to remove Dhankar as the state governor, according to The Indian Express.

Ray moved the Motion under Rule 170 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States.

On January 31, West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee blocked Dhankar on Twitter because of his posts against the state government.

The West Bengal chief minister had also said that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times for the removal of Dhankhar from his post. But, no action has been taken so far, she added.

The governor and Banerjee have criticised each other a number of times over several matters since he took over the post in 2019.