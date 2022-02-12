Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj died at 83 on Saturday in Pune, reported Moneycontrol. The former chairperson of Bajaj Auto had been reportedly suffering from pneumonia.

He also had a heart ailment. He had been undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune since the past month.

The industrialist died in the “presence of his closest family members”, a statement from the Bajaj Group said. His last rites will be held on Sunday.

In April 2021, he stepped down from his post as chairperson of Bajaj Auto, the second-largest motorcycle producer in India.

He had spent more than 50 years heading the firm, according to CNBCTV18.

After he stepped down as chairperson, he was appointed as the company’s chairman emeritus for five years on May 1, 2021. A former Rajya Sabha member, Bajaj was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2001.

Tributes poured in for Bajaj on Saturday. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Bajaj was a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. “I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years,” he said in a tweet. “May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members.”

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Bajaj always “spoke truth to power”. “Together in RS [Rajya Sabha], he and I shared many lighter moments in central hall and at dinner at his house during session.”

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said that she was “devastated” by the news.