The big news: India criticises US official’s remarks on Karnataka hijab ban, and 9 other top stories
- US official for religious freedom criticises hijab ban, India says comments are ‘motivated’: The ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom had said that the ban stigmatises and marginalises women and girls.
- Industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83 in Pune: He resigned as chairperson of Bajaj Auto last year.
- China responsible for LAC tension, violated commitments by gathering troops at border, says S Jaishankar: The Indian external affairs minister dismissed Beijing’s criticism of the Quad grouping.
- US warns citizens Russia could attack Ukraine ‘any day’, asks them to leave country within 48 hours: Russia has amassed about 1.3 lakh troops at the border of the former Soviet country and on Thursday sent forces to conduct live fire drills in Belarus.
- CBI books ABG Shipyard for allegedly defrauding banks of Rs 22,842 crore: This is the biggest case of bank fraud that the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered yet, reports said.
- Election Commission eases Covid restrictions, extends campaign timings for assembly polls: The panel announced relaxations citing the ‘substantial reduction’ in coronavirus cases across India and in the poll-bound states.
- Will form panel to prepare draft for Uniform Civil Code if BJP wins in Uttarakhand polls, says CM: By definition, the code involves having a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all Indians.
- Assam CM’s comments about Rahul Gandhi creates row: Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the Congress leader for asking proof of India’s surgical strikes on Pakistan in February 2019.
- Supreme Court pulls up UP government for acting on recovery notices sent to anti-CAA protestors: The court said the action taken was not in accordance with its 2009 verdict that issued guidelines on recovery for property damage during protests.
- Film on homosexual soldier not given NOC as it would show Army in ‘poor light’, Centre tells Lok Sabha: Filmmaker Onir had wanted to make the movie on the life of Major J Suresh, who quit the Army on account of his sexual orientation.