The big news: LIC initial public offering filed with market regulator, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka colleges to remain shut till February 16 amid controversy over hijab ban, and an ascetic guided NSE chief’s decisions.
A look at the biggest developments of the day:
- Centre files draft papers for LIC initial public offering with SEBI: The government will sell more than 31 crore shares of the Life Insurance Corporation, and up to 10% of the issue size will be set aside for policyholders.
- Karnataka colleges to remain shut till February 16 amid controversy surrounding hijab ban: Hijab ban ‘unnecessary discussion’, not in interest of society, says Ramkrishna Ashram seer
- Himalayan ascetic allegedly guided former National Stock Exchange chief’s decisions, says SEBI: The unidentified person was allegedly involved in the appointment of the stock exchange’s group operating officer.
- Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated in Pune with full state honours: Bajaj had been reportedly suffering from pneumonia and also had a heart ailment.
- Mob stones man to death in Pakistan for allegedly desecrating Quran, 62 arrested: Blasphemy or the act of speaking profanely about god or sacred things is punishable by death in the country.
- CBI books Gujarat shipbuilding firm, directors for allegedly defrauding banks of Rs 22,842 crore: The agency claimed that the company used funds from banks for purposes other than those for which they had been released.
- United States would ‘respond decisively’ if Russia attacks Ukraine, Joe Biden tells Vladimir Putin: The two presidents spoke on a day when Washington ordered most of its diplomats to leave the American Embassy in Ukraine.
- NCB seizes drugs worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore off the coast of Gujarat: This was the first-ever operation in which the haul was made on high seas.
- Trinamool Congress forms new national working committee amid reports of internal rift: Apart from party chief Mamata Banerjee as the chairperson, nobody has been given a designation in the new panel.
- In Madhya Pradesh, three people trapped, six rescued after under construction tunnel in Katni district caves in: A team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force is conducting an operation to rescue the remaining labourers.