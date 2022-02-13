A look at the biggest developments of the day:

  1. Centre files draft papers for LIC initial public offering with SEBI: The government will sell more than 31 crore shares of the Life Insurance Corporation, and up to 10% of the issue size will be set aside for policyholders.
  2. Karnataka colleges to remain shut till February 16 amid controversy surrounding hijab ban: Hijab ban ‘unnecessary discussion’, not in interest of society, says Ramkrishna Ashram seer
  3. Himalayan ascetic allegedly guided former National Stock Exchange chief’s decisions, says SEBI: The unidentified person was allegedly involved in the appointment of the stock exchange’s group operating officer.
  4. Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated in Pune with full state honours: Bajaj had been reportedly suffering from pneumonia and also had a heart ailment.
  5. Mob stones man to death in Pakistan for allegedly desecrating Quran, 62 arrested: Blasphemy or the act of speaking profanely about god or sacred things is punishable by death in the country.
  6. CBI books Gujarat shipbuilding firm, directors for allegedly defrauding banks of Rs 22,842 crore: The agency claimed that the company used funds from banks for purposes other than those for which they had been released.
  7. United States would ‘respond decisively’ if Russia attacks Ukraine, Joe Biden tells Vladimir Putin: The two presidents spoke on a day when Washington ordered most of its diplomats to leave the American Embassy in Ukraine.
  8. NCB seizes drugs worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore off the coast of Gujarat: This was the first-ever operation in which the haul was made on high seas.
  9. Trinamool Congress forms new national working committee amid reports of internal rift: Apart from party chief Mamata Banerjee as the chairperson, nobody has been given a designation in the new panel.
  10. In Madhya Pradesh, three people trapped, six rescued after under construction tunnel in Katni district caves in: A team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force is conducting an operation to rescue the remaining labourers.