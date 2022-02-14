India on Monday recorded 34,113 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 4,26,65,534 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The number of new cases was 31.55% fewer than Sunday’s count of 44,877 Covid-19 cases.

The toll rose to 5,09,011 as 346 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, government data showed. The active cases in the country declined to 4,78,882. It dropped below 5 lakh after around 37 days, according to PTI.

The daily positivity rate stood at 3.19%. As many as 4,16,77,641 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India has so far administered 1,72,95,87,490 vaccine doses to beneficiaries. Of this, 11,66,993 shots were administered in the past 24 hours.

Just over 100 districts have been reporting a weekly positivity rate of more than 10%, The Indian Express reported, citing health ministry data.

On Thursday, 141 districts had a weekly positivity rate of more than 10%, according to the ministry. Two weeks ago, 388 districts had more than 10% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has lifted the weeklong quarantine mandate for international passengers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, PTI reported.

However, passengers will have to show a self-declaration form on arrival at the airport. Those who are found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility.

All travellers have been asked to monitor their health for the next 14 days of arrival. Earlier, travellers were mandated to undergo weeklong quarantine at their homes.