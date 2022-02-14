The big news: Karnataka colleges to reopen from February 16, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Voting took place for state polls in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Trinamool Congress won all municipal bodies in Bengal civic elections.
A look at the biggest developments of the day:
- Karnataka pre-university and degree colleges to reopen from February 16: Meanwhile, schools up to Class 10 reopened in Karnataka on Monday after having been shut for six days as large-scale demonstrations erupted in the state after Muslim students in some colleges were banned from class for wearing the hijab. Meanwhile, in many schools, students and even teachers were made to remove hijabs outside the school gates.
- Goa records 78.94% voter turnout, 60.44% in second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Uttarakhand recorded a voter turnout of 59.55%. All Assembly seats of Uttarakhand and Goa went to polls, while 55 constituencies across nine districts of UP voted on Monday.
- TMC wins all municipal bodies in Bengal civic polls, Mamata Banerjee calls it ‘overwhelming victory’: Elections to Siliguri, Chandannagore, Bidhannagar and Asansol took place after delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Trinamool Congress won in 91 out of 106 wards in Asansol, 39 out of 41 in Bidhannagar, 31 out of 32 in Chandannagore, and 37 out of 47 in Siliguri.
- Wearing hijab is a constitutional right, petitioners tell Karnataka HC: A state government directive issued on February 5 banned clothes that “disturb equality, integrity and public order”. The petitioners before the High Court have claimed that this order violates the constitutional rights to equality, life and protection from discrimination.
- At 6.01%, retail inflation for January breaches RBI-mandated upper limit as food prices soar: Retail inflation during last month was the highest since June, when the numbers had risen to 6.26%. Menawhile, wholesale inflation in January eased to 12.96% from 13.56% in December. The indicator of price rise in wholesale markets has now remained in double digits for ten straight months since April.
- UK brought up Oxfam’s FCRA renewal with home ministry during bilateral dialogue, say reports: The matter was raised during the Fourth India-United Kingdom Home Affairs Dialogue held virtually on February 2. Representatives of the United Kingdom were “explained about the law and how it works,” The Indian Express quoted an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs as saying.
- Bail pleas of DU professor Hany Babu and three others rejected in Elgar Parishad case: The applications of cultural group Kabir Kala Manch members Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor and Jyoti Jagtap were also rejected by a NIA court.
- Former chairperson of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci appointed Air India CEO and MD: The board of Air India on met on Monday afternoon to approve Ayci’s appointment, which is subject to regulatory approvals. Ayci will take charge on or before April 1, said the press release.
- ISRO successfully puts radar imaging satellite, two others into orbit: This was the Indian Space Research Organisation’s first launch mission this year and one held under the new chairperson S Somanath.
- Ukraine says Russia ignored requests to explain troop buildup, invites Joe Biden to visit Kyiv: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for a meeting with Russia and other members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, or OSCE.