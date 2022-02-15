The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they have arrested a sweeper in connection with the sexual assault of an 87-year-old woman in New Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area.

The woman is bed-ridden and lives with her 65-year-old daughter, The Indian Express reported. She was raped after her daughter had gone out on Sunday afternoon.

According to the woman’s family, the accused person had entered their home on the pretence of working for a gas agency.

The 87-year-old woman’s daughter said upon returning she found that her mother was bleeding and her clothes were torn, according to NDTV. Her phone was also stolen.

The family also alleged inaction from the police and said they were persuaded to lodge a theft complaint.

“The police were still not taking us seriously and were trying to dissuade us,” the octogenarian’s grandson-in-law said, according to The Hindu. “We had to take the help of social media to highlight the matter after which, a senior police officer listened to us.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam, however, denied the claims.

“Based on the allegations made in the first complaint of the victim, a case of theft was registered,” Gautam said, according to The Indian Express. “Now again, as alleged by the complainant in her complaint, we are adding relevant sections of law in case FIR.”