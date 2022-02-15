The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Assam unit on Monday claimed that it has filed about 1,000 complaints against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a tweet he posted on February 10.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gandhi had said that India is beautiful in all its colours and urged political leaders not to insult its spirit. “From Kashmir to Kerala,” he had said. “From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours.”

The Congress leader seemingly commented on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s appeal to to Uttar Pradesh voters to not let the state become like Kashmir, West Bengal or Kerala.

There is strength in our Union.



Our Union of Cultures.

Our Union of Diversity.

Our Union of Languages.

Our Union of People.

Our Union of States.



From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours.



Don’t insult the spirit of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 10, 2022

According to the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Gandhi’s tweet implies that the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, are not a part of the country.

The organisation’s complaint to the Dhakuakhana police station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district states that Gandhi’s tweet “is directly in consonance with the claim of the People’s Liberation Army of China/Government of China who has been running a propaganda...that North Eastern India particularly Arunachal Pradesh is a part of China”.

While China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory, it does not make the claim for the other northeastern states.

Assam’s Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha media convenor Biswajit Khound claimed that activists belonging to the youth organisation have filed more than 1,000 complaints, but did not mention the police stations or districts where they were submitted, according to PTI.