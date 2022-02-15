Hindutva Yati Narasinghanand Giri was on Tuesday granted bail by a Haridwar court in the case against him for making derogatory remarks against women, Bar and Bench reported.

“He is all set to be released from jail and might be released tomorrow [Wednesday] ,” the seer’s advocate, Narayan Har Gupta, said.

On February 7, Giri had been granted bail in the Haridwar hate speech case. Giri and several other Hindutva supremacists had called for violence against Muslims at a religious conclave held in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city from December 17 to 19.

He had called upon Hindus to pick up weapons, asserting that the “economic boycott” of Muslims will not work.

Giri was first arrested on January 15 for his remarks against women. On January 17, the Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that Giri had also been booked in the hate speech case.

District and Sessions judge Bharat Bhushan Pandey granted bail to Giri in both the cases.

Haridwar hate speech case

In the Haridwar hate speech case, former chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Jitendra Tyagi was arrested on January 13. Tyagi had recently converted to Hinduism and changed his name from Wasim Rizvi. He was the first person to be arrested in the case.

A first information was report was filed on December 23 and had just named Tyagi. On January 1, the names of Yati Narsinghanand Giri and Sagar Sindhu were added in the FIR.

On January 2, another FIR was filed against 10 persons, including Yati Narsinghanand and Sindhu. The other accused persons named in the FIR are event organisers Dharamdas, Parmananda, Annapurna, Anand Swaroop, Ashwini Upadhyay, Suresh Chahwan and Prabodhanand Giri and Tyagi.

Giri, also known as Yati Nargsinghanand Saraswati, has made several extremist comments in the past as well.