The big news: CBI issues lookout notices in ABG Shipyard fraud case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Ashish Mishra was released from jail in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, and Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in a matter related to the fodder scam.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- CBI issues lookout notices against ABG Shipyard directors in Rs 22,842 crore bank fraud case: The case pertains to the alleged defrauding of a consortium of banks. The CBI had filed a first information report in connection with the matter on February 12. This is reportedly the biggest bank fraud case that the agency has registered.
- Ashish Mishra walks out of jail in Lakhimpur Kheri case, Rakesh Tikait says farmers would move SC: The Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son, who is the prime accused in the case related to killing of five people during a protest against the three farm laws that have now been repealed.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav, 74 others, convicted in Doranda treasury case related to fodder scam: The former Bihar chief minister has already been convicted in four other cases related to the scam. Yadav, who is currently out on bail, will be moved to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, the court directed.
- Interim order in hijab ban case “suspends fundamental rights”, petitioners tell Karnataka HC: On February 10, the High Court had barred students from wearing “religious clothes” in schools and colleges until further orders.
- Sansad TV’s YouTube account restored, channel says it had been compromised by “scamsters”: The account was terminated earlier in the day and its name changed to “Ethereum”, a popular cryptocurrency, the government-owned channel said.
- CBI files FIR in Thanjavur student suicide case a day after Supreme Court allows it to continue inquiry: On February 4, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu had filed an appeal against an order of the Madras High Court to transfer the case to the CBI. The girl who died by suicide reportedly drank poison on January 9 and died 10 days later.
- Actor Deep Sidhu, accused for violence in Red Fort during farmer protests, killed in road accident: He sustained severe injuries after his vehicle crashed into a stationary truck near the Pipli toll plaza in Haryana’s Sonipat district.
- Yati Narasinghanand gets bail in second case, likely to be released on Wednesday: The Hindutva supremacist had been accused of making derogatory comments against women. He has already been granted bail in the Haridwar hate speech case.
- Complainant urges Kerala HC to hear her in actor Dileep’s plea against probe in sexual assault case: On February 3, Dileep had approached the court challenging further investigation by the state’s Crime Branch in the February 2017 sexual assault case against him. The complainant has urged the court to hear her side before passing any order on the plea. The High Court has adjourned the matter to February 21.
- Russia says it will pull back some troops from Ukrainian border: In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said that some of its troops were returning back to their bases after conducting exercises in military districts bordering Ukraine. However, Ukraine said that it would believe Russia was moving towards deescalation only after the troops are indeed withdrawn.