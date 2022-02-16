Two people were arrested after Union minister SP Singh Baghel’s convoy was attacked on his way back from campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

Baghel is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Karhal Assembly Constituency where elections will be held on February 20.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Madhuban Singh said that the two men arrested on Wednesday morning have been identified as Umakant Yadav and Vinod Yadav.

The attack took place at 7.45 pm on Tuesday near Attikullapur village of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, the Hindustan Times reported, citing the first information report registered in the matter. The attackers reportedly threw stones and sticks at Baghel’s convoy and damaged the car he was travelling in, according to the FIR.

Baghel told NDTV that he got injured in the attack and had heard shots being fired too. However, NK Singh, in charge of the Karhal police station did not confirm his claim, and said the allegation of firing was being investigated.

In a tweet, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya blamed “Akhilesh Yadav’s goons” for the attack. Union minister Piyush Goyal said that his colleague in the Cabinet Anurag Thakur has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the attack.

Thakur said that the BJP has asked for deployment of paramilitary personnel and installation and closed circuit television cameras at polling booths, reported ANI. “Samajwadi Party goons do this in every Mainpuri election,” Thakur alleged.

Meanwhile, Yadav alleged that the BJP had orchestrated the attack. He questioned what the Uttar Pradesh government was doing to ensure Baghel’s security. “They have the central forces and are responsible for law and order,” he told reporters.