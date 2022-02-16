The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday conducted raids at three locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a case related to alleged recruitments by terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In a statement, the central agency said that the case pertains to “radicalising, motivating and recruiting” the youth of the Union Territory for violent activities by commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba and its off-shoot The Resistance Front. The commanders have been identified as Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt.

Four people have been arrested so far in the case, the National Investigation Agency said, adding that incriminating materials and digital devices were seized during the raids on Wednesday

In a separate case, the agency conducted searches across the Kashmir Valley in connection with the recovery of improvised explosive device from Jammu’s Bhatindi area in June, reported Deccan Herald.

“The NIA carried out searches at nine locations in Srinagar two each in Kupwara and Anantnag and one each in Pulwama, Bandipora, Kulgam and Baramulla districts,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

On June 27, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested two people with the improvised explosive device hours after two explosives-laden drones had crashed into the Indian Air Force station at the Jammu airport.

The spokesperson said that five persons were arrested by in the case, out of which three were named in a chargesheet on December 22. The accused persons have been identified as Nadeem Ul Haq, Nadeem Ayub Rathar and Talib ur Rehman.