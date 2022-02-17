Two advocates have filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking to cancel the bail granted to Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, reported PTI.

The case against him pertains to the killing of four farmers and a journalist during a protest against the three farm laws that have now been repealed. A total of eight people died in violence during the protest at Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.

Farmer bodies alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra had run over the protestors. He had been arrested on October 9.

He walked out of jail on Tuesday after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail on February 10

In their plea, Advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda have argued that the High Court’s verdict is “unsustainable” in law and the bail order has “manifest error.” They have asked the Supreme Court to set aside the bail order.

The plea said the High Court’s reasoning is based on “presumption and guesswork”, PTI reported. The plea also contended that the judge took recourse to assumption without the availability of direct supporting evidence in the matter.