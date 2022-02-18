Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s, was on Friday reinstated as the general secretary of Trinamool Congress, NDTV reported, citing party leader Partha Chatterjee.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s newly-formed 20-member national working committee at Mamata Banerjee’s home in Kolkata.

The committee had been formed on January 12 after all other panels were dissolved amid reports of rift in the party. Chatterjee had then said that apart from Mamata Banerjee as the chairperson, no one else has been given a designation in the new committee.

On Friday, Chatterjee said that Mamata Banerjee will appoint the new office bearers later and then send the list to the Election Commission, reported NDTV.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that Abhishek Banerjee’s decision to promote a “one person, one post” policy within the party, had resulted in resentment among some of the senior leaders who hold multiple posts.

Apart from Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, the new committee includes senior party leaders Amit Mitra, Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay Anubrata Mondal, Aroop Biswas and Firhad Hakim among others.