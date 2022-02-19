Voting for the election of more than 12,000 members for the urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu began at 7 am on Saturday, ANI reported. The elections are being held in the state after a gap of 10 years, according to The Indian Express.

As many as 57,778 candidates are in the fray for the elections that are being held in a single phase across 21 cities, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.

Over 2.79 crore residents, including 1.42 crore women, 1.37 crore men and over 4,300 from the third gender, are eligible to vote in the urban local polls, according to The Hindu. Voting will end at 6 pm.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin casts his vote for the Urban Local Body Elections in the state, at the polling booth at SIET college in Teynampet, Chennai. pic.twitter.com/pNCxeXYqeN — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

After the tenure of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ended in 2016, both, polling for the rural and urban local bodies in the state elections were stalled due to several legal problems, according to The Indian Express.

Multiple parties had filed cases alleging law and order issues, inadequate reservation for Scheduled Tribes amongst others. The election to the rural local body was held in 2019.

In January, the Madras High Court gave its approval to hold elections to urban local bodies in the state and had said it will monitor the conduct of the polls in the state, according to PTI.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu Police had said it would deploy nearly 1 lakh police personnel to ensure peaceful and fair elections, adding that it had identified vulnerable polling stations and had made security arrangements accordingly, according to PTI.

The parties in the fray in the elections are Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, AIADMK, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam.

During campaigning for the polls, DMK leader and state Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that his party would give Rs 1,000 monthly to women. The party had also raised issues of federalism and state autonomy during the campaign, NDTV reported.

AIADMK’s joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, however, had targeted Stalin saying the chief minister’s promises were up to no good for the people.

“DMK’S Stalin has become chief minister making attractive promises. Such a chief minister wouldn’t do any good to the people,” Palaniswami had said, according to NDTV.