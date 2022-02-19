Two soldiers and a militant were killed in a gunfight in Shopian in Kashmir on Saturday morning, The Indian Express reported.

The two deceased soldiers, identified as Santosh Yadav and Chavan Romit Tanaji, were from the 1 Rashtriya Rifles. The police said that both of them died due to fatal gunshot injuries around 9.30 am, according to ANI. The security forces have not identified the militant.

The gunfight broke out in Chermarg village of Zainpora after a team of the police, army and paramilitary personnel launched a cordon and search operation based on inputs regarding the presence of militants.

After the militants opened fire, the security personnel retaliated leading to a gunfight.

On Friday, a policeman sustained minor injuries after militants threw a grenade at a team of police personnel in Srinagar’s Khwaja Bazzar, The Times of India reported.

On February 5, two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in a gunfight in Srinagar.

On January 30, five suspected militants were killed in two separate gunfights with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 12 hours, according to the police.

Those killed were allegedly members of terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, according to the police.