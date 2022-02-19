The big news: Three leaders face poll code violation cases in Punjab, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Russia launched nuclear drills as tensions rose at the country’s border with Ukraine, and Tamil Nadu civic polls were held after over 10 years.
A look at the biggest developments of the day:
- Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Arvind Kejriwal booked for violating poll code: The Shiromani Akali Dal chief is also likely to be booked for flouting the poll code after the state Chief Electoral Officer told the police to register an FIR.
- Russia carries out nuclear drills amid Ukraine tension: Since early this year, the Kremlin has amassed over 1 lakh troops at the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an imminent invasion.
- Tamil Nadu records 47.18% voter turnout till 3 pm in civic polls, lowest in Chennai: The urban local body elections are being held after a gap of over 10 years.
- Citizenship Amendment Act delayed due to West Bengal’s opposition, claims state BJP chief: The law will be implemented ‘sooner or later’, said Sukanta Majumdar while campaigning in the Matua-dominated Bongaon seat.
- Two soldiers, one militant killed in gunfight in Kashmir: The soldiers died due to fatal gunshot injuries around 9.30 am, the police said.
- Ahead of Manipur elections, NPP candidate’s father shot at in Imphal: National People’s Party President Conrad K Sangma met the state chief electoral officer.
- High vaccination, low severity of Omicron is driving dangerous narrative that pandemic is over, says WHO: The World Health Organization said that present conditions were ideal for more transmissible and dangerous variants of coronavirus to emerge.
- Former NIA officer arrested for allegedly leaking secret documents to Lashkar-e-Taiba: Arvind Digvijay Negi received a gallantry award in 2017 for his investigation into the Hurriyat terror funding case.
- Shashi Tharoor criticised by Indian Embassy in Kuwait for ‘anti-India tweet’: Tharoor had retweeted a tweet claiming that Kuwaiti politicians wanted to ban the entry of BJP leaders into Kuwait because of the hijab row.
- Tamil Nadu objects to Kerala’s plan to build new reservoir in place of Mullaperiyar dam: Tamil Nadu said the move amounted to contempt of a 2014 Supreme Court order.