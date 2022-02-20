Students organisations held protests at various places in Kolkata on Saturday in connection with the death of a student leader of the city’s Aliyah University, PTI reported. Some of the protestors clashed with the police at Kolkata’s Park Circus area.

The student leader, Anish Khan, was found dead at his home in Howrah district on Friday, according to The Hindu. His family alleged that some people wearing police uniforms barged into their house and threw Khan from the three-storied building.

Howrah Rural Superintendent of Police Soumya Roy, however, denied involvement of the police. He said that if police personnel had gone to his house, they would have taken him in custody.

About 500 people took out a candle light rally from the university campus to the Entally area to protest the student leader’s death. Some of them attempted to cross a barricade placed by the police near the Padmapukur locality when the confrontation took place, according to PTI.

However, the situation was quickly brought under control, a police official told the agency.

The protestors have said that they will organise a march to Nabanna, or the West Bengal Secretariat, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Students Federation of India met Khan’s family on Sunday.

SFI delegation met the family members of Anish Khan, the student activist killed by the TMC police.#JusticeForAnishKhan pic.twitter.com/p1spFdcDua — SFI (@SFI_CEC) February 20, 2022

“We strongly believe it was not an isolated incident,” SFI state committee member Subhajit Sarkar said. “He was being targeted for quite some time. We suspect the complicity of local TMC [Trinamool Congress] leaders in the incident.”

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suvendu Adhikari also hinted at the involvement of the Trinamool Congress in Khan’s death.

“TMC men are behind every such incident,” he said. “How could the assailants procure police uniforms and rifles?”

Meanwhile, Kolkata Mayor and Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim expressed suspicions that the incident may have been planned by people outside West Bengal “who didn’t want Khan to be around”.

“If the alleged incident has really happened, it is reminiscent of happenings in Uttar Pradesh, and not a state like West Bengal, which has a history of progressive movements and democratic traditions,” he said, according to PTI.

Khan was a prominent face of the protests in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He had also taken part in several initiatives to help underprivileged people during Covid-19 lockdowns.