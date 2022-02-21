Twitter on Sunday removed an offensive post by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gujarat unit that featured a controversial cartoon on the recent court verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case.

The cartoon showed a group of bearded men wearing skull caps hanging by a noose. The background of the cartoon showed the tricolour and the scene of the blasts.

“Satyamev Jayate [Truth alone triumphs],” the caption to the post read. “No mercy to the perpetrators of terror.”

The tweet has now been taken down for violating the platform’s rules.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said that the tweet was posted in response to the court’s judgement, PTI reported. “The post on the 2008 serial blasts verdict has been removed by Twitter after someone reported against it,” he said.

Dave added, “The caricature was made (by the party) on the basis of the reports on newspapers and news channels and there is no intention of targeting any community,” The Indian Express reported.

‘No violation’, says Facebook

Meanwhile, several people who objected to the post on Facebook got a response from the platform stating that the caricature did not violate its community standards, according to Boom Live. The post was also published on Instagram.

As of Monday morning, several posts featuring the cartoon could be seen on Facebook.

On February 18, a special court in Gujarat sentenced 38 of the 49 convicts to death in the bomb blasts case. Special Judge AR Patel sentenced the rest of the accused persons to life imprisonment.

As many as 22 explosions ripped had through the city of Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, leaving 56 dead and over 200 injured.

The police had claimed that people associated with the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen were responsible for the serial blasts. Indian Mujahideen is a faction of the outlawed Students Islamic Movement of India.