United States President Joe Biden has agreed in principle to a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as long as he does not invade Ukraine, the White House said on Sunday.

“As the President has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn’t happened.”

She added that the United States was ready to impose “severe consequences” on Russia if it invaded Ukraine.

Biden met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday to discuss efforts in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine.

Since early this year, Russia has amassed over 1 lakh troops at the Ukrainian border. Reports also said that 30,000 more troops are engaged in exercises in Belarus, close to its border with Ukraine.

The two countries have been engaged in a conflict since 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed separatist rebellions in the country’s eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Russia has consistently maintained that it has no plans to invade Ukraine. Last week, there were reports that the country was pulling back some of its troops from the border. But, the United States and allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, have rejected these claims.

On Sunday, Psaki said that Russia was continuing to prepare for a full-scale assault very soon.

The New York Times posted satellite images collected by Maxar Technologies – a firm that deals with on-orbit satellites – of Russian military deployment around Ukraine. Several units or troops have been stationed outside of bases or training grounds.

This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 20, 2022 shows a deployment in an industrial area near Belgorod, Russia. Ukraine and Russia called for intensified diplomatic efforts on February 20 to avert all-out war, each blaming the other for a sharp escalation in shelling on the front line separating Kyiv's forces from Moscow-backed separatists. (Credit: Maxar Technologies/AFP)

The newspaper also said that the Russian units were moving closer to the border with Ukraine. Along with the movement of vehicles a new helipad was also constructed two weeks ago.

The US intelligence officials have claimed that 45% to 50% of the more than 1.5 lakh Russian soldiers near the border have moved into combat formation, according to The New York Times.