Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police, or ITBP, personnel on Sunday were wounded following an improvised explosive device blast in Manipur, ANI reported.

“An IED [improvised explosive device] blast incident took place at about 8 pm near Wangootera Police Station [around 45 km from Imphal] in which ITBP constable Girija Shankar and Constable Gaurav Ray got injured,” the police said in a statement.

The constables from the border police’s 49 Battalion were engaged in election duty along with their colleagues and Manipur Police personnel when the blast took place.

Assembly elections will be held in the state on February 27 and March 5.

“Both the injured ITBP personnel are stated to be out of danger and referred to Siga hospital at Imphal from Raj Medicity hospital in the city,” the police said. “Some splinters are yet to be removed from the bodies of the injured personnel. Vitals are normal and the condition is stable.”

The incident comes two days after the father of a National People’s Party candidate was shot dead in Manipur’s Imphal district.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh said that election violence has become the norm and trends indicate the polls will not be free and fair. He demanded that additional paramilitary personnel should be deployed during elections.