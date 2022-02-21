The Delhi Police have found the decomposed body of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and killed on February 12, reported The Indian Express on Monday. The body was found in a gunny bag in the city’s Narela area. One person has been arrested in connection to the matter, police said.

The girl’s family had filed a missing person’s report on February 15, but the police could not trace her. On February 19, the police received a call from a shop owner who complained that a foul smell was coming from his store and of his employees was missing.

The shop owner said he had gone to Jhansi and had returned on February 19. The police then searched the shop and found the body.

“The spot from where the body was recovered, was also examined and the body was shifted to the mortuary of BJRM Hospital, Jahangirpuri,” Deputy Commission of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav said on Monday, reported IANS.

Yadav said the police then formed special teams to look for the missing employee and any other suspects.

“Our informers said the accused [person] was in Sannoth village [in Narela area],” he said. “We sent teams and one of the accused was arrested on Monday. He was trying to flee to Mumbai.”

During interrogation, the accused person admitted that he had raped the girl after calling her to the shop on the pretext of giving her work. He had planned the assault with another person after the two consumed alcohol in the shop, the police said.

“Fearing that the girl will disclose their identities, the accused strangled her with the palazzo she was wearing,” Yadav said. He added that raids were being conducted to find the second accused person.