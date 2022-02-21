The big news: Tensions in Shivamogga after murder of Bajrang Dal member, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Lalu Yadav was sentenced to five years in a fodder scam case, and Corbevax vaccine was approved for children aged between 12 and 18.
- Mobs attack Muslim localities in Karnataka’s Shivamogga after alleged murder of Bajrang Dal member: 23-year old Harsha was allegedly attacked by unknown persons at Ravi Varma lane in the city’s Bharathi Colony. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that three people have been arrested in connection with the killing.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav gets five-year jail term in Doranda treasury case in fodder scam: The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on the former Bihar chief minister. The court had convicted Yadav and 74 other persons in the case on February 15. Twenty-four accused persons were acquitted.
- Corbevax vaccine for Covid-19 gets emergency use authorisation for those aged between 12-18: The government still has to take a decision on including those under 15 years of age in the immunisation programme.
- Religious elements should not be part of uniform, Karnataka government tells HC on hijab ban: The court had asked the state’s advocate general if headscarves of the same colour as the uniform could be allowed in educational institutions. At Monday’s hearing, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi also said that the court should deal with the question if wearing hijab was an essential religious practice.
- UN experts say journalist Rana Ayyub facing legal harassment from the Indian government: In a statement, two human rights experts of the global body said that Indian authorities should investigate the “misogynistic and sectarian attacks” on Ayyub.
- Families of farmers who died in Lakhimpur violence move SC against Ashish Mishra’s bail order: The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Mishra without considering the heinous nature of his crime, the relatives said. The case against Mishra pertains to the killing of four farmers and a journalist during a protest against the three farm laws that have now been repealed.
- Delhi High Court reserves verdict on criminalising marital rape: The court refused to defer the hearing after the Centre said it was waiting for response from state governments and other stakeholders on the matter.
- SIT will investigate student leader Anish Khan’s death, says Mamata Banerjee: Khan’s family alleged that some people wearing police uniforms barged into their house on Friday and threw him from the three-storied building.
- Odisha local body polls marred by violence, 76 people arrested: State Election Commission has announced re-polling across 45 booths in Jajpur, Kendrapara, Puri, and Dhenkanal districts.
- Moscow claims it killed five soldiers who crossed into Russia, Ukraine refutes allegations: The report came amid accusations from Ukraine and the US that Russia was plotting ‘false flag’ operations to use it as a pretext for an invasion.