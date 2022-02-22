India on Tuesday reported 13,405 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s cumulative tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 4,28,51,929. The number of new cases was 16.48% lower than Monday’s figure of 16,051 infections.

The daily positivity rate declined to 1.24% from 1.93% a day earlier.

The country recorded 235 deaths due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the overall fatality count rose to 5,12,344, according to the Union health ministry.

India presently has 1,81,075 active coronavirus cases, the number of active infections dropped by 21,056 in the past day. Active cases currently comprise 0.42% of the country’s total caseload.

Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the past 24 hours, 34,226 people recovered from the coronavirus. The countrywide recovery rate is presently 98.38%.

The country has administered a total of 1,75,83,27,441 Covid-19 vaccine doses till now. Out of these, 35,50868 doses were administered on Monday.

On Monday, the Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for inoculating those aged between 12-18, the jab’s manufacturer Biological E said.

Corbevax is a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine, which is developed from a component of the spike protein on the virus’ surface that helps the body build an immune response to a disease.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 96 coronavirus cases. This was the first time since April 17, 2020 that the city registered less than 100 infections, according to The Times of India.