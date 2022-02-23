The fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections started at 7 am on Wednesday, PTI reported. Polling will take place at 13,813 polling stations and 24,580 polling booths till 6 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to “cast their invaluable votes and contribute towards strengthening democracy”.

As many as 624 candidates are in the fray for the current phase of polls. According to the Election Commission data, 2.3 crore residents are eligible to vote.

Elections will take place in 59 constituencies in the districts of Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Kheri, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Unnao, as noted by PTI.

Lakhimpur Kheri is the district where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3. Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, is one of the persons accused in the case. He is currently out on bail.

Pilibhit was also one of the sites where farmers’ protests took place in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Congress suffered a setback in the Rae Bareli constituency when MLA Aditi Singh joined Bharatiya Janata Party in January. She is now contesting on the saffron party’s ticket. Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Other prominent candidates in fray include Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, Samajwadi Party’s national spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria, former Samajwadi Party minister Abhishek Mishra and former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal.

More than 60,000 police personnel and 800 companies of paramilitary forces will provide security arrangements for the fourth phase, PTI reported.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में आज वोटिंग का चौथा दौर है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे अपने बहुमूल्य वोट का प्रयोग कर लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करने में अपना योगदान करें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2022

Chief Minister Adityanath urged people to cast their votes in order to ensure a “fear-free, riot-free, crime-free and corruption-free state”.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence that in the fourth phase, the SP-led alliance will cross 200 seats and form the government.