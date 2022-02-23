India registered 15,102 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the country’s cumulative tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 4,28,67,031. The number of new cases was 12.65% higher than Tuesday’s figure of 13,405 infections.

The daily positivity rate increased marginally to 1.28% from 1.24% a day earlier.

The country registered 278 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours, and the overall fatality count increased to 5,12,622.

Currently, India has 1,64,522 active coronavirus cases. They currently constitute 0.38% of the total caseload, according to the Union health ministry.

Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The nationwide recovery rate stood at 98.42% on Wednesday. In the past 24 hours, 31,377 people recovered from the infection in the country.

A total of 1,76,19,39,020 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of the inoculation drive on January 16, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 33,84,744 doses have been administered.

Over 10.98 crore vaccine doses are available with states and union territories, the Union government has said.