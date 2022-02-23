Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: BJP candidate who expressed support for Godse wins from Chennai
BJP contender Uma Anandan had earlier said that she was proud that the person who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu.
Social media users on Tuesday pointed out that Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Uma Anandan, who won the Greater Chennai Corporation Council polls from Ward 134 in West Mambalam, has earlier expressed her support to Nathuram Godse who shot Mahatma Gandhi dead.
Anandan is the only winner of the BJP in the city, The News Minute reported. She defeated the Congress candidate by a margin of 2,036 votes.
In a video shared on Twitter, Anandan can be heard saying that she was proud that Godse was a Hindu and that she has no regrets in supporting him. Moreover, the BJP leader said that he assassinated Gandhi late. “If it was someone else, Gandhi could have been killed earlier,” she added.
When the interviewer asked her initially if those who pick up knives and guns are only Christians and Muslims, Anandan replied in the affirmative.
In another video, Anandan can be heard saying that the caste system is part of Indian culture.
The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga on Tuesday recorded a landslide victory in the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu, held after a gap of over 10 years. The party won two-thirds of the 12,800 plus ward member posts and secured all the 21 municipal corporations in the state.