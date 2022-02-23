The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Malik was picked up by the Enforcement Directorate officials from his home and taken to their office. The Nationalist Congress Party leader’s son, lawyer Aamir Malik, accompanied them.

Today morning the ED had come to @nawabmalikncp saheb's residence. They accompanied saheb in his vehicle to the ED office. Advocate Amir Malik, Saheb's son has accompanied saheb along with. — Office of Nawab Malik (@OfficeofNM) February 23, 2022

The central agency is conducting an investigation against Ibrahim and his aides Iqbal Mirchi, Chhota Shakeel and Javed Chikna in connection with alleged illegal money transfers in cases of extortion, drug trafficking and others, according to The Indian Express.

The Enforcement Directorate’s inquiry is based on a case filed by the National Investigation Agency earlier this month against Ibrahim and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar alleged that the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Malik was an attempt to harass people who spoke about the alleged misuse of central agencies, The Indian Express reported.

“Nawab Malik has been very outspoken and we were sure that some issue will be raked up by them to trouble him,” Pawar said. “If there is a Muslim activist who is their opponent, it is their habit to link his name to Dawood.”

Nationalist Congress Party’s Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil alleged that the central agency took Malik for questioning without issuing any notice or summons, PTI reported.

“This is nothing but misuse of central agencies,” he said. “Malik was very much vocal against wrong policies of the Union government and misuse of the power vested in central agencies. That is why he is being targeted.”

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said that the Enforcement Directorate’s action was “an insult to Maharashtra”, ANI reported. “For many days people of BJP were tweeting that ED notice will come against Nawab Malik and Maha Vikas Aghadi,” Sule said. “They directly took him to the ED office without any notice.”

In recent months, Malik has made several allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and former Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in connection to the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Malik has also accused Wankhede of being part of an extortion racket linked to drug cases against Bollywood actors.

On the other hand, the BJP’s Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, in response to questions about alleged misuse of central agencies, told reporters that democratic processes and the judiciary work in an impartial manner.