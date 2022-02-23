Ukraine to impose nationwide emergency amid fears of Russian invasion
Ukrainian Parliament is expected to approve the plans passed by the country’s security council this week.
Amid fears of a Russian invasion, Ukraine’s security council on Wednesday approved a plan to impose a state of emergency in the country. The council chief, Oleksiy Danilov, said he would present a report on the matter in Parliament.
Since early this year, Russia has amassed over one lakh troops at the Ukrainian border. Reports also said that 30,000 more troops are engaged in exercises in Belarus, close to its border with Ukraine. Both countries have been in conflict since 2014 when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed separatist rebellions in the country’s eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered troops to be deployed in eastern Ukraine, a day after Kremlin recognised the independence of separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk.
The Russian move led to sharp reactions from Western countries, with United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposing the first tranche of financial sanctions against Russia. He claimed that Moscow has started invading Ukraine.
Several others countries, including New Zealand, Germany and the United Kingdom, have also warned of strict actions.
Live updates
7.18 pm: Russia foreign ministry says the new sanctions imposed by the United States will meet “strong response”, reports AFP.
7.13 pm: Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi says that the ministry has been contacting Indian students and other people abroad, especially in Ukraine, reports ANI. She adds that they should stay in touch with the Indian embassy, which will help them out.
5.38 pm: Amid fears of a Russian invasion, Ukraine’s security council has approved a plan to introduce a state of emergency, reports AFP.
Ukraine’s security council chief Oleksiy Danilov says he would present a report to Parliament later on Wednesday. The parliamentarians are expected to approve the added security measures within this week.
5.35 pm: China accuses the United States of creating “fear and panic” on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, reports Associated Press. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying says that China opposes new sanctions on Russia. She accuses the US of fuelling tensions by providing weapons to Ukraine.
5.30 pm: Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urges its allies to impose more sanctions on Russia to stop it from “further aggression”.
“First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them,” he tweets. “Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now.”
5.25 pm: The United Kingdom government warns Russia that it is ready to escalate sanctions if it invaded Ukraine, reports PTI. The government says it can “keep turning up the heat” by targeting more banks, wealthy individuals and key companies if President Vladimir Putin refuses to pull back troops from eastern Ukraine.
5.20 pm: Pope Francis urges all sides involved in the Russia-Ukraine dispute to examine their consciences and pull back from threats of war, reports The Associated Press.
“Once again, the peace of everyone is threatened by vested interests,” he says.
5.17 pm: Ukrainian military issues order to mobilise reservists after Russia ordered its forces to prepare to secure rebel-held areas in the country’s east, reports AFP.
“Reservists aged 18 to 60 will be called up, the call will start today [Wednesday],” the military says. “The maximum service life is one year.”
5.17 pm: Russia deploys new troops at multiple places along its border with Ukraine, reports NDTV, citing satellite imagery by United States-based space technology company Maxar. Some equipment and troops have reportedly been stationed near the Russian town of Belgorod, less than 20 kilometres from the Ukraine border.
5.15 pm: Russia is prepared to look for “diplomatic solutions” to solve the tensions with Ukraine, but its interests are non-negotiable, President Vladimir Putin says, reports AFP.
“Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problem,” he says during a a speech on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day, which is a public holiday in Russia.
5.07 pm: United States President Joe Biden punishes Russia with wide-ranging sanctions, calling Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent the “beginning of a Russian invasion” of its neighbour.
5.03 pm: Roman Babushkin, the Russian Embassy’s deputy chief of mission in Delhi, hopes for relationship with India to continue as before, reports The Times of India.
“We have a lot of big projects in the pipeline and we have full confidence that all our plans will be successfully implemented,” he says.
5 pm: Russia says it would evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine, reports AFP. Ukraine has also advised its citizens to leave Russia, citing threats of a Russian invasion.