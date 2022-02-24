Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik was actively involved in the funding of terrorist activities, the Enforcement Directorate claimed before a Mumbai court on Wednesday, according to PTI.

The agency made the allegation while seeking Malik’s custody in a money laundering case allegedly involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader, who is the Maharashtra minority affairs minister, allegedly funded terror network Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, the Enforcement Directorate claimed in its application seeking his remand, The Times of India reported.

The agency has also accused Malik of being the key conspirator and “beneficiary of the entire charade”.

The Enforcement Directorate is reportedly investigating Malik’s involvement in transactions related to Goawala Compound in Mumbai’s Kurla West area, The Indian Express reported. Solidus Investment Pvt Ltd, a company owned by the minister’s son Faraz Nawab Malik, reportedly bought the plot in 2005.

According to the newspaper, the property was sold to the company for Rs 25 lakh, which was lower than the prevailing ready reckoner rate, or the minimum rate of property transactions set by the state government.

Property documents showed that the original owners of the land were Mariyambai Fazleabbas Mohamedali Goawala and Munira S Plumber.

Plumber had reportedly executed the power of attorney in favour of a man named Mohammad Salim Ishaq Patel, who allegedly had links with Haseena Parkar.

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that the “active support” of Nawab Malik for acquiring the property was “nothing but a successful attempt for financially strengthening the terror network of Dawood Ibrahim in India”, according to The Times of India.

“...Members of D-Gang and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a facade of genuinity over this criminal act,” the agency claimed.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Wednesday sent Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3.

On many occassions, the Enforcement Directorate has been accused by the Opposition leaders for targeting critics of the central government.

In recent months, Malik has made several allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and former Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in connection to the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Malik has also accused Wankhede of being part of an extortion racket linked to drug cases against Bollywood actors.

Inquiry against Malik

The Enforcement Directorate’s inquiry against Malik is based on a case filed by the National Investigation Agency earlier this month against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The central agency is investigating Ibrahim and his aides Iqbal Mirchi, Chhota Shakeel and Javed Chikna in connection with alleged illegal money transfers in cases of extortion, drug trafficking and others.