India on Friday recorded 302 more deaths due to the coronavirus, taking the overall fatality count to 5,13,226 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.

The country registered 13,166 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the overall case count to 4,28,94,345. The number of new cases was 6.94% less than Thursday’s count of 14,148 new Covid-19 infections.

The positivity rate increased marginally to 1.28% from 1.22% a day earlier.

The country currently has 1,34,235 active coronavirus cases, and active infections declined by 14,124 in the past day, according to the Union health ministry. Active cases presently constitute 0.31% of the country’s total caseload.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The nationwide recovery rate is currently at 98.49%, and 26,988 people recovered from the disease in the past day.

A total of 1,76,86,89,266 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country since the start of the inoculation drive on January 16, 2021. Out of these, 32,04,426 doses have been administered in the past 24 hours.