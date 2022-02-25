Football: Russia stripped of Champions League final by Uefa over Ukraine crisis
Uefa said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the invasion and remained resolute in its “solidarity with the football community in Ukraine.”
Paris will host this season’s Champions League final after Saint Petersburg was stripped of the match due to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, UEFA announced on Friday.
The showpiece occasion of the European club season will be played at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28, European football’s governing body said.
UEFA also announced that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in international competitions must play home matches at neutral venues “until further notice.”
