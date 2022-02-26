Ukraine crisis: Russia will try to ‘storm’ Kyiv tonight, says president
Multiple explosions were heard in the capital soon after Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s warning.
Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned citizens that Russian troops would attempt to “storm” the capital tonight.
The Kremlin accepted Kyiv’s offer to hold talks, though Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Ukraine’s military to remove the country’s government from power.
Meanwhile, Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution on Friday that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Eleven member states voted for the resolution, while India, China, the United Arab Emirates abstained from the vote.
Live updates
9 am: Ukraine has been able to put up a strong fight and retained control of key cities despite repeated military assaults from the Russian forces, says the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence.
It is still not clear how much of Ukraine is under their government’s control and how much or little Russian forces have seized in the fighting that began early on Thursday.
Officials in the United States are also saying that Ukrainian forces have put up stiffer fight than what the Russians expected.
8.48 am: Frequent artillery blasts are audible in Kyiv, Reuters reports, citing a witness.
The Ukrainian military says Russian forces have attacked an army base in the capital, but the “assault was repelled”.
Separately, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reports that Russian troops also tried to attack an electricity-generating station.
8.45 am: India’s ties with Russia are distinct from the United States’ ties with the latter country, and that is okay, a senior official in Washington says, PTI reports.
“India has a relationship with Russia that we certainly don’t have,” United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price says at a news conference. “India and Russia have a relationship, including in the defence and security sector, that we don’t have...we have asked every country that has a relationship and certainly those countries that have leverage to use that leverage in a constructive way.”
On Friday, India abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution that deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine. The resolution was co-written by the United States and Albania.
8.35 am: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Response Force has been activated as a defensive measure for the first time in its history amid the Ukraine crisis, CNN reports.
General Tod Wolters, the Supreme Commander of NATO, has activated the force, which means that it can be deployed quickly for the defence of the NATO alliance.
However, the move does not mean that NATO troops will go to Ukraine, as the country is not a member of the alliance.
7.47 am: Explosions and fighting underway in the east, west and south of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, according to multiple reports.
7.45 am: Clashes are underway in an eastern suburb of Kyiv, says Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications, reports CNN.
7.40 am: Russia has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Eleven of the council’s 15 members voted for the motion, while India, China and the United Arab Emirates abstained.
At present, Russia holds the rotating Security Council presidency and the resolution was doomed to fail from the start because of Moscow’s veto power as a permanent member of the council.
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, stressed that dialogue is the only answer to settling differences. “We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities,” the diplomat added.
7.35 am: Though, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a video, released in the early hours of Saturday, warns citizens that Russian troops would attempt to “storm” capital Kyiv during the night, reports AFP.
“This night will be more difficult than the day,” he adds. “Many cities of our state are under attack.”
In the clip, the presidents tells the nation they cannot lose the capital. “I am turning to our defenders, male and female, on all fronts: this night the enemy will use all the forces it has to crush our defence in a treacherous, harsh and inhumane way,” Zelenskiy says.
7.32 am: Ukraine and Russia will decide about a time and place for talks, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov, reports Reuters.
7.30 am: A video on Friday night shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in central Kyiv along with his aides, vowing to defend capital from Russian invasion.
“We’re all here,” he says. “Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way.”
7.25 am: Despite weeks of warnings from the United States and its allies, the Russian president on Thursday unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south. A look at the developments from Friday:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian army to overthrow the government, whose leaders he claimed were “terrorists” and “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”. He called on them to “take power in your own hands”.
- Both the countries, however, signalled that they were open to talks to resolve the escalating tensions.
- India evacuated more than 470 Indian students living in Ukraine. The first batch of students left Chernivtsi in a bus for the Ukraine-Romania border.
- In an unprecedented papal gesture, Pope Francis visited the Russian embassy in Rome to express his concern about the war in Ukraine, reported the Associated Press. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed that the the pope’s gesture was to clearly “express his concern about the war”.