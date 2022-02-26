Citizens in Ukraine should avoid going to border posts without coordinating with Indian government officials, the country’s embassy in Kyiv said on Saturday.

The embassy issued the advisory in the context of rapidly escalating violence in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. In the early hours of Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian troops may attempt to attack the capital city of Kyiv shortly.

The Indian embassy said that it is finding it increasingly difficult to help in the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation. “The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with our embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens,” it said.

The embassy added that it was relatively safer to stay in the western cities of Ukraine with access to water, food, accommodation and basic amenities, as compared to reaching border checkpoints without being aware of the prevalent situation.

“All those currently in the eastern sector are requested to continue to remain in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible, with whatever food, water and amenities available and remain patient,” the Indian embassy said in the advisory. It also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary movement.

After Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft following an attack from Russia, India is looking to evacuate its citizens from the war-struck country through land routes. About 20,000 Indians were living in Ukraine, of which 4,000 have already left the country.

On Friday evening, over 470 Indian citizens living in Ukraine were evacuated to Romania through the Suceava border crossing, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine had said that evacuation routes for Indian nationals were being set up through Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia.

New Delhi set up offices at the western Ukrainian towns of Lviv and Chernivtsi to help Indians cross over into Hungary, Romania and Poland, according to PTI.

Further, Indian officials have set up teams at the Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec and Shehyni-Medyka in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava in Romania.