Ukraine crisis: Russia-Kyiv talks expected today, but reports of violence continue
The next 24 hours will be crucial, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.
Four days after Russia began an attack on Ukraine, the two countries are slated to hold talks on Monday near the Belarusian border, Al-Jazeera reported.
However, there continue to be reports of violence from Ukraine. Early on Monday, the country’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said that blasts were heard in the capital city of Kyiv and the second-largest city of Kharkiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the next 24 hours would be “crucial”.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to put the country’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert. He said that his order is in response to the “aggressive statements” made by North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries.
Live updates
9.00 am: A total of 210 civilians have been killed in Ukraine till Sunday due to the attack by Russia, the BBC reports.
Several children are among those who died.
8.57 am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees to send a team to the country’s border with Belarus to meet Russian officials, but says that he expects little to come out of it, The New York Times reports.
“I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try to make sure that no citizen of Ukraine has any doubt that I, as a president, have not tried to stop the war,” he says.
8.35 am: Australia announces that it will give lethal equipment to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia, according to AP.
The official announcement, however, does not provide details on the nature of the equipment.
Earlier, Australia had imposed sanctions on over 350 Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin, on account of its attack on Ukraine.
8.30 am: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he believes the next 24 hours will be crucial, the BBC reports.
Johnson praises Zelenskyy’s leadership and says that his country will take all measures to ensure that defensive aid reaches Ukraine.
8.15 am: The United Nations calls for an emergency session on Monday, the first since 1982.
8.10 am: The Russian rouble crashed over 30% as markets opened, reports The Guardian. The rouble dropped to as low as 119 per dollar, and was last down 28.77% at 118 from its closing price 83.64 on Friday. This comes after several sanctions imposed on Moscow, including some Russian banks from the Swift international payments system.
8 am: Here are the top updates on the invasion from Sunday:
- The United Nations’ refugee agency said that as many as 3,68,000 people have fled Ukraine since the invasion by Russia began.
- Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.
- Russian forces targeted oil facilities near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The forces blew up an oil terminal in Vasylkiv town, located southwest of Kyiv, and a gas pipeline in Kharkiv.
- Ukraine submitted an application against Russia in the International Court of Justice.
- Ukraine agreed to having talks in Belarus, after initially saying it would not because Belarus was under Russian control.
- The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, France and Germany removed Russian banks from the Swift international payments system.
- Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his military to put the country’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert. Putin said his order was in response to the “aggressive statements” made by NATO countries.