Many Indians stuck in Ukraine have alleged that they have been stopped from crossing the country’s borders and have been assaulted by the authorities of the conflict-hit country. Since Sunday, several of them have described their ordeal on social media.

On Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted a video on Twitter where armed men could be seen assaulting people at what appears to be a border post. In the widely shared video, women could be heard screaming and a man saying in Hindi: “See, how they are beating up women.”

“My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter. He urged the central government to make public a detailed evacuation plan.

Mansi Chaudhary, an Indian student in Ukraine, told NDTV on Sunday that those waiting to cross the Ukraine border had been “tortured”. On her way back to her hostel after spending three days at the Ukraine-Poland border, she told the news channel that Indians were not being allowed to cross over to the neighbouring country.

“Border guards are not letting us cross,” Chaudhary said. “If someone tries to cross, they attack them with rods. They are punching them in the faces. Yesterday [Saturday], they also opened fire.”

Vikram Beniwal, a medical student, tweeted a video on Saturday, in which he said there were long queues at the Ukraine border and people had been waiting without food and rest.

“The Ukrainians are saying there is no support from the Indian embassy,” he said in the video.

#indiainukraine #KhalsaAid students are suffering in ukraine especially indians are being treated harshly. These young indians need our support. Help support them. #indianstudentsinukraine pic.twitter.com/JrMtaaoUAM — Vikram Beniwal (@VikramB40752236) February 27, 2022

Relatives and friends of those stuck in Ukraine have also shared accounts of students who walked for hours to reach the Ukraine-Poland border, only to be told that they will not be allowed to cross over.

This group has my friend's brother.

They walked around 30+ hours to reach the Poland border after the Indian embassy. Only a few minutes back he had sent an audio saying Indian students are not being let in while students of other countries are being let in.A https://t.co/ZCUewhHrHY — Bob (@Bobby_almost) February 26, 2022

See these Gujarati students narrating clearly their experience of trying to cross border into Poland.



They’re instructed to remain where they are because India didn’t support Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/m1f3U6HqrA — TheAgeOfBanana (@TheAgeOfBanana) February 26, 2022

After Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft following the attack from Russia, India is looking to evacuate its citizens through land routes. So far, India’s evacuation plan has been to make the citizens cross over to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia and then fly them to India.

The evacuation process has been named “Operation Ganga”. On Sunday, the Indian government set up a dedicated Twitter handle to provide information and assistance regarding the evacuation process.

A dedicated Twitter handle has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine ➡️ OpGanga Helpline.



Please direct all related queries to @opganga. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 27, 2022

However, as several students have alleged, they are not being allowed to cross the Ukrainian border.

On Sunday, the BBC’s South Asia Editor Lipika Pelham said that “there were too many testimonies to discount” that African and Indian students were being stopped from boarding trains at the Polish border.

"You could hear a voice saying, 'Are you doing this because we are black?'"



South Asia Editor @lipikapelham says social media videos seem to show African and Indian students being stopped from boarding trains at the Polish border by Ukrainian officialshttps://t.co/wxYTJYLUlt pic.twitter.com/iaHK2dCgB9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 27, 2022

Pelham said that the Ukrainian authorities have not given an explanation for why Indians have not been allowed to cross the borders. She, however, added that some Indian students have said the reason could be India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the United Nations Security Council.

On Friday, India had abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution that deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine. China and the United Arab Emirates were the only other countries to have abstained, while Russia vetoed the resolution.

On Monday, India again abstained from voting on the resolution to refer the matter to an emergency session of the UN General Assembly.

Significantly, during the voting at the UN Security Council, Ukraine’s ambassador to the global body had told India: “It is exactly the safety of your nationals, why you should have voted Yes to end the war.”

I can confirm the accuracy of Ukrainian ambassador's statement. https://t.co/C2y6AhwRhq pic.twitter.com/jQwJYpBRO5 — Abhijit Chavda (@AbhijitChavda) February 26, 2022

Before Russia started its “military operation” in Ukraine, there were about 20,000 Indians in the country. Of them, nearly 4,000 had left Ukraine before it closed airspace, Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said in a press briefing last week.

So far, five flights, carrying more than 200 citizens each, have evacuated Indians under the “Operation Ganga”. But the majority of Indians living in Ukraine – many of them medical students – are still stuck there.