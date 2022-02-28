Voters in Belarus on Monday approved a set of constitutional amendments, one of which allowed the country to give away its non-nuclear status, Reuters reported. The constitutional reform means Belarus can now host nuclear weapons on its soil.

The central election commission in Belarus said that 65.2% of participants in the referendum voted in favour of ending the country’s non-nuclear status. The overall voter turnout was 78.63%, AFP reported.

The referendum in Belarus comes at a time when its neighbouring country Ukraine is under attack from Russian troops. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the country’s military to put its nuclear arms forces on high alert.

After it gained Independence in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Belarus had acquired a number of nuclear weapons. However, in 1994, the country along with Ukraine and Kazakhstan became a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Under the agreement, Belarus transferred all of its nuclear weapons to Russia, according to The Hindu.

On Sunday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country could ask Russia to return the nuclear weapons.

“If you [the western countries] transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, then I will turn to Vladimir Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions,” Lukashenko said, according to Al Jazeera.

The constitutional reforms approved on Monday also allowed Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, to hold on to his post till 2036. The new changes also grant immunity to former leaders for crimes committed during their term in office, according to Al Jazeera.

Several people had on Monday gathered at polling stations in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and other cities to protest against the reforms and the invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is in exile, had also called upon Belarusians to protest against the invasion.