The 12-hour statewide bandh called by the Bhartiya Janata Party in West Bengal on Monday evoked mixed response from the public, PTI reported.

The party had given a call for a bandh from 6 am to 6 pm as a sign of protest against the violence that occurred during the civic polls held on February 27. Multiple incidents of violence and ransacking of electronic voting machines were reported during the elections.

In southern Bengal, most of the commercial establishments remained open and public transport functioned normally even as BJP workers staged blockades in some areas.

Police said that BJP workers attempted to block roads in Cooch Behar and Howrah, but were dispersed by the police, according to Hindustan Times. In Hooghly, party members sat down on railway tracks, and also blocked roads in the Nandigram constituency in the Purba Medinipur district, PTI reported. In Kolkata, public vehicles including the Metro functioned normally.

Shops, however, remained closed and vehicles remained off the roads in areas in northern Bengal. The party had performed well in the region during the last Assembly elections, according to PTI.

On Sunday, the West Bengal government had circulated a notice, making it mandatory for government employees to reach office, according to Hindustan Times. “The state government is opposed to strikes and bandhs as it disrupts normal life and causes inconvenience to people and affects their livelihood,” the note said.

Director General of Police Manor Malviya had said that police would take strong action if the BJP attempts to close shops or establishments forcefully. “The government has said that all private and state institutions will remain open,” he had said, according to Hindustan Times.