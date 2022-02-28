A look at the most important developments of the day:

At least 11 civilians killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, regional governor says: The attack took place hours before the first round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations ended.

Indians in Ukraine to be evacuated through Moldova, says external affairs ministry: The government is already flying citizens out from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

India’s GDP growth slows down to 5.4% in October to December quarter: The government has projected 8.9% growth in 2021-’22, which is lower than the January estimates.

Sporadic incidents of violence reported in Manipur Assembly polls, state records 78% voter turnout till 5 pm: In Churachandpur district, a person was injured in clashes between supporters of the BJP and Kuki People’s Alliance.

Delhi HC issues notice to Gandhis, Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, others for ‘hate speech’ before 2020 riots: The petitioners have sought to add the politicians as parties to pleas seeking to register FIRs against them.

Russian currency rouble hits record low amid sanctions by US and European nations: As the currency declined more than 30% in Monday’s trading, Russia’s central bank more than doubled its key interest rates to salvage the situation.

India asks citizens stranded in Kyiv to take trains to western Ukraine: Meanwhile, Indians alleged they were not being allowed to cross the Ukrainian border. Bombay HC gives Maharashtra two days to form rules on local train travel for unvaccinated persons: Allowing only fully vaccinated people in Mumbai’s local trains was illegal, the court had said on February 22.

Dalit activist beaten up, allegedly forced to drink urine for seeking information on panchayat: He sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Statewide bandh called by BJP gets mixed response in West Bengal: The party had given a call for a bandh as protest against the violence occurred during the civic polls held on February 27.

