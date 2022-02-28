The big news: Russian rocket strikes kill at least 11 civilians in Kharkiv, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India said that Moldova was identified as new route for evacuation of citizens from Ukraine, and India’s GDP slowed down in the third quarter.
A look at the most important developments of the day:
- At least 11 civilians killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, regional governor says: The attack took place hours before the first round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations ended.
- Indians in Ukraine to be evacuated through Moldova, says external affairs ministry: The government is already flying citizens out from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.
- India’s GDP growth slows down to 5.4% in October to December quarter: The government has projected 8.9% growth in 2021-’22, which is lower than the January estimates.
- Sporadic incidents of violence reported in Manipur Assembly polls, state records 78% voter turnout till 5 pm: In Churachandpur district, a person was injured in clashes between supporters of the BJP and Kuki People’s Alliance.
- Delhi HC issues notice to Gandhis, Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, others for ‘hate speech’ before 2020 riots: The petitioners have sought to add the politicians as parties to pleas seeking to register FIRs against them.
- Russian currency rouble hits record low amid sanctions by US and European nations: As the currency declined more than 30% in Monday’s trading, Russia’s central bank more than doubled its key interest rates to salvage the situation.
- India asks citizens stranded in Kyiv to take trains to western Ukraine: Meanwhile, Indians alleged they were not being allowed to cross the Ukrainian border.
- Bombay HC gives Maharashtra two days to form rules on local train travel for unvaccinated persons: Allowing only fully vaccinated people in Mumbai’s local trains was illegal, the court had said on February 22.
- Dalit activist beaten up, allegedly forced to drink urine for seeking information on panchayat: He sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi.
- Statewide bandh called by BJP gets mixed response in West Bengal: The party had given a call for a bandh as protest against the violence occurred during the civic polls held on February 27.