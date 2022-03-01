India on Tuesday asked its stranded citizens in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv to “urgently” leave the city through trains or any other available means.

There were around 2,000 Indians in Kyiv as of February 27.

Advisory to Indians in Kyiv



All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 1, 2022

The advisory was given amid reports of air raids sirens going off in Kyiv and residents being told to go to nearby shelters, according to The Kyiv Independent.

On Tuesday, Russia continued its military operation in Ukraine for the sixth day as satellite images showed a 64-kilometre-long convoy of Russian army vehicles lined up around the northern part of Kyiv city.

On February 27, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said that India is ensuring the safety of its citizens stranded in areas, including capital Kyiv, where fighting between the armies has picked up.

India is looking to evacuate its citizens through land routes after Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft. So far, the government’s evacuation plan has been to make the citizens cross over to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia and then fly them to India. A route from Moldova was also opened on Monday.