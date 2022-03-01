The Manipur Police on Monday arrested the Congress’ candidate from the Saitu Assembly seat Lamtinthang Haokip for allegedly assaulting a public servant, India Today reported.

He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the presiding officer of the New Keithelmanbi Upper Primary School polling station in Saitu, according to The Indian Express. He got bail around 12.15 am on Tuesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The presiding officer had claimed that around 9.30 am on Monday, Congress workers, along with the candidate, arrived at the polling booth with weapons. They allegedly destroyed the electronic voting machine, as well as other polling equipment.

The Manipur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party also filed a complaint in the matter with the state chief electoral officer.

The police filed a first information report against Haokip for allegedly assaulting a public servant, and for violating the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Haokip’s chief agent Andrew Gangmei claimed that there was credible information on the BJP candidate and his supporters engaging in booth capturing and proxy voting, due to which he went to the spot.

According to Gangmei, the Congress candidate had requested the polling officials to ensure that the people were allowed to cast their votes as per their choice, in response to which an official “retaliated in a very unbecoming manner”.

The chief agent said that this infuriated Haokip’s supporters and a minor scuffle broke out. “...In the intervening scuffle, somebody unfortunately smashed the EVM [Electronic Voting Machine],” he said.

Gangmei had called for the Congress candidate’s safe and unconditional release.

In a similar vein, the Manipur Congress claimed that Haokip did not commit any “wrongful act against anybody”.

Jairam Ramesh alleged that Haokip was arrested unjustly after he went to the polling station to ensure free and fair elections. “This is murder of democracy by Union Home Minister and CM,” he said.

INC Candidate from 51-Saitu @DrLamtinthangHk was arrested unjustly when he went to New Keithelmanbi Polling stn to ensure free & fair elections, to stop BJP from malpractices. We demand his unconditional & immediate release! This is murder of democracy by Union Home Minister & CM pic.twitter.com/CX0zoGZ399 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 28, 2022

The Kuki Students’ Organisation also condemned Haokip’s “unlawful detention”, and claimed that he had been framed at the behest of the BJP.

“The slogan of free and fair by the [Election Commission of India] will be just a mere word if action is not taken [against the officials] deputed in the said polling booth,” the organisation said.

The first phase of the Manipur election was held on February 28, and the second phase will be held on March 5. The results will be declared on March 10.