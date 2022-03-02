Ukraine crisis: All Indian citizens have left Kyiv, says foreign secretary
Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar said that six flights with 1,377 Indian citizens on board have taken off. They will soon arrive in India.
During his State of the Union address, Biden said that the Russian currency ruble has lost 30% of its value and that Russia’s stock markets has lost 40% of its value. “Russia’s economy is reeling and Putin alone is to blame,” he said.
Live updates
10.22 am: Three Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to bring back Indians from Poland, Hungary and Romania, ANI reports. One C-17 globemaster has already left for Romania early on Wednesday.
10.15 am: South Ukrainian city of Kherson has also fallen to Russian forces, the BBC reports, citing officials from Kyiv.
9.43 am: Ukraine’s defence ministry says it has evidence that Belarus is planning to aid Russia’s military operation, The Associated Press reports.
“During the past 24 hours, according to intelligence findings, there has been significant aircraft activity,” the statement reads. “In addition, there has been movement of a column of vehicles with food and ammunition approaching the border.”
9.39 am: Russian troops land in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, reports AFP.
9.19 am: Russian troops seize river port and Kherson city railway stations, CNN reports.
9.17 am: Russian President Vladimir Putin prohibits Russians from leaving the country with more than $10,000 currency, The Kyiv Independent reports.
8.56 am: Moldova’s borders have been opened for Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says. The minister is currently overseeing evacuation efforts in Romania.
8.50 am: President Joe Biden says that United States will close its airspace to all Russian flights, CNN reported.
During his State of the Union address, Biden says that the Russian currency ruble has lost 30% of its value and that Russia’s stock markets has lost 40% of its value. “Russia’s economy is reeling and Putin alone is to blame,” he says.
8.45 am: All Indian citizens have left Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, says Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, according to PTI.
The foreign secretary says he has communicated India’s demand for safe passage for its citizens in the Kharkiv city and other conflict zones to the envoys of Russia and Ukraine.
A total of 26 flights have been scheduled in the next three days to bring back Indian nationals, Shringla says.
8.40 am: Here is a roundup of the top developments from Ukraine in the past 24 hours:
- An Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, died in shelling in Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv on Tuesday. The development came hours after the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory, asking citizens stranded in Kyiv to “urgently” leave through trains or any other available means.
- At least eight people were killed in Russian air strikes on a residential building in Kharkiv. Russia also attacked the city’s regional administration building, leaving at least 10 people dead.
- Russia and Ukraine will hold a second round of talks on March 2, reported Reuters, citing information from the Russia’s TASS news agency. The news agency said that the initial talks, held on Monday, had lasted five hours.