A look at the most important developments of the day:

As India says leave Ukraine’s Kharkiv immediately, students allege they are not being allowed on trains: India’s foreign ministry spokesperson said an advisory was issued to citizens to move to three safe zones based on information received from Russia. Meanwhile, Opposition parties questioned Centre about delay in evacuating Indian students. Russia to probe death of Indian student in Ukraine, launch ‘humanitarian corridor’ for evacuation: The country’s ambassador-designate to India said efforts will be made to help stranded citizens reach Moscow safely.

India asked Washington not to bring up China’s border transgressions, says former US ambassador: Kenneth Juster made the statement on a Times Now show when asked why the United States had not made any statement about Beijing’s aggression.

Christian pastor alleges assault by Delhi mob claiming he was involved in religious conversions: Maidan Garhi police station officials said they are investigating the claims.

Kerala HC upholds ban on MediaOne TV, says ‘convinced about threat to national security’: The channel is allegedly backed by members of the Kerala unit of Jamaat-e-Islami, which was declared as ‘unlawful’ by the Centre in 2019.

Trinamool Congress sweeps civic body elections in West Bengal: The Mamata Banerjee-led party won 102 of 108 municipalities.

No discrimination during evacuations, says Ukraine as Indians, Africans allege racism at borders: Students have accused Ukrainian security forces of stopping them from boarding trains headed to the border regions.

A third World War would involve nuclear weapons, says Russian foreign minister: Moscow would face a ‘real danger’ if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons, Sergei Lavrov added.

BharatPe removes Aneesh Grover from all company positions day after he resigned: The firm alleged that the former co-founder and his family had ‘misappropriated’ funds for their ‘lavish’ lifestyle.

Will protest if petrol and diesel prices increase after Assembly elections, says Congress: Petrol and diesel prices had remained unchanged for 18 days during last year’s Assembly elections. But they hit record high levels after results.

