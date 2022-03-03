9.10 am: A flight from Romania’s Bucharest city carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Thursday morning, according to PTI.

9 am: Air raid alerts have been reported in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, The Kyiv Independent reports. Residents have been told to go to the closest shelter.

8.54 am: Russian army personnel have forced their way into the council building in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Mayor Igor Kolykhayev says, according to Reuters.

“There were armed visitors in the city executive committee today,” the mayor says. “I didn’t make any promises to them... I just asked them not to shoot people.”

On Wednesday, Russia claimed that it had captured the city of Kherson. However, an advisor to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that its forces were defending the city.

8.45 am: Here is a roundup of the top developments pertaining to the conflict in Ukraine from Wednesday:

  • The Indian Embassy in Ukraine urged students to leave the city of Kharkiv immediately. However, students alleged that they were not being allowed on trains.
  • The United Nations Human Rights Council said that over 8,74,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. The agency said the figure was “rising exponentially” and could cross the 1-million mark possibly within hours.  
  • Russia condoled the killing of an Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, in shelling in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv city on Tuesday. It said that it will investigate into the death and ensure safe passage for citizens stranded in conflict zones.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi  spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine. Both the leaders discussed safe evacuation of Indian students from Kharkiv city in Ukraine.  